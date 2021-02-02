Person falls into well in Virginia Beach

Dispatch didn't share the age or gender of the person, or explain how the incident happened. It wasn't initially clear if the person had been injured by the fall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday morning, someone fell into a well in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson from city dispatch said rescue teams were called to the 900 block of Outerbridge Quay around 9:17 a.m.

Someone had fallen into a well there. Dispatch didn't share the age or gender of the person, or explain how the incident happened.

It wasn't initially clear if the person had been injured by the fall, or to what extent.

