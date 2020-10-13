Man hit by car in Rudee Heights area of Virginia Beach

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police were at the scene of an incident where a car hit someone near the Oceanfront Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital.

Dispatchers got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a man who had been struck at the intersection of Rudee Point Road and Southside Road.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the car did stay at the scene after the incident.