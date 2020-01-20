PETA to protest at Virginia Beach Starbucks over extra charge for dairy-free milk

The protest is over the extra charge Starbucks levies for dairy-free milk. The company charges an extra 60 cents to anyone who asks for vegan milk.

In one of PETA's latest demonstrations, protesters plan to gather at a Virginia Beach Starbucks to call for the removal of a surcharge on dairy-free milk.

On Tuesday, a group will protest inside the Starbucks at 1612 Laskin Road.

It's a sit-in that's a part of PETA's Week of Action, where supporters will occupy Starbucks coffee shops all over the country.

This follows a recent demonstration outside the home of Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.

"Soy and nut milks shouldn't cost a cent more than their dairy counterparts, which are cruel to cows, contribute to climate change, and are indigestible to many humans," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA is upping the pressure on Starbucks to wake up and smell the coffee: It's time for the unfair surcharge to end."

The protest is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.