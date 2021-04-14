Buttigieg calls for 'swift and bold action' on nation's infrastructure needs

The Transportation Secretary says improving roads, bridges, and broadband is a national security issue.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's time for "'swift and bold action."

That's the view from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on fixing America's infrastructure, following the release of a report this week from the American Society of Civil Engineers in which the U.S. earned than a C- for the condition of its infrastructure.

Virginia was not given a specific letter grade, but the group's report card pointed out that 577 bridges and 2,124 miles of highways in this state are in poor condition.

Buttigieg said infrastructure is a national security issue when it comes to flooding and making sure the nation's military troops can get in and out of their bases.

"I've spent just enough time at the Navy base in Norfolk to know how important bridges and roads are in the Hampton Roads area, as they are across the country," he said.

Buttigieg, in an interview Wednesday, said it is urgent that Congress passes President Biden's $2.3 billion "American Jobs Plan."

He said the Administration is open to compromise but Buttigieg dismissed Republican criticism, including from one GOP senator who called the bill "a slush fund for liberal spending."

Said Buttigieg: "I don't think roads and bridges and airports are liberal priorities. I think they're American priorities."

He added: "What the President believes is, we ought to have a corporate tax rate and ask the corporations to pay their fair share. If the other side has other ideas, I think they'll find he's receptive to other kinds of ideas. What's not acceptable is the idea of doing nothing."