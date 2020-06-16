Pharrell Williams to join Governor Ralph Northam for Tuesday announcement

The governor's office sent out a release that teased the musician's invitation to a 2 p.m. news conference.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above photo is from a commencement address Pharrell gave earlier this year, and the video is from June 10.

Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam's office sent out a release that said Pharrell Williams would be joining him in an afternoon press conference to "make [an] announcement."

Northam has been hosting regular press conferences to track the spread of the coronavirus outbreak since March. The release did not disclose the topic of his and Williams' joint announcement.

Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, has been outspoken about wanting a Black Lives Matter mural in Hampton Roads since George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody, sparking demonstrations and protests for racial justice.