HAMPTON, Va. — No matter the forecast, it'll snow at the Phoebus, Virginia Holiday Illumination.

The tradition of having snow means that snow machines will be in the area around the holiday tree. No worries, the snow is a soap solution that's non-toxic and family-friendly.

The main attraction for the event on December 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the tree lighting which takes place at 8 p.m.

Santa will also be in attendance and children can visit him for free. Organizers will also be handing out coloring books and crayons as long as supplies last.

The Salvation Army will also hand out free hot chocolate throughout the event.

The Holiday Illumination will take place on Mellen Street.

RELATED: Grand Illumination Parade lights up Downtown Norfolk

RELATED: Virginia Beach BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile begins this week