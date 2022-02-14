1 body discovered, 7 missing after plane crashes off NC coast

“We have no indication anybody survived the crash,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a news conference on Monday.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina said one body has been found and seven people are still missing after a small plane crashed off the Outer Banks on Sunday.

“We have no indication anybody survived the crash,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a news conference on Monday.

Officials aren't yet releasing the identity of the person whose body was found.

Search crews are still looking for the main body of the plane. U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew J. Baer told reporters that multiple vessels from various agencies are continuing the search. He described the search as an “all-hands-on-deck event.”

Coast Guard officials said the Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane was carrying eight people when it crashed about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach, around 2 p.m. Sunday. Watchstanders said they got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the plane was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

Monday morning, officials said the debris field where the plane was believed to have crashed was found. Buck said crews were searching three debris fields.

Officials haven't released information on the identities of the passengers. Buck said some of the passengers lived in Carteret County while others lived outside the area.

The Carteret County Schools System said Monday it is making crisis management counselors available to students following the plane crash.

"We are incredibly saddened and join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina community as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet, North Carolina. Crisis teams are on school campuses to support students, staff and families," the school system said in a release.