Plane crashes in Middlesex County; pilot safe, uninjured

A plane that took off from Hummel Field lost power in the middle of the flight. During the emergency landing, the plane hit a power line, then crashed.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia state police say the pilot of a plane that crashed in Middlesex County Thursday is safe and uninjured.

Authorities say the plane crashed in the 100 block of Willow Lane.

Investigators learned that 61-year-old Michael C. Kuhnert took off on a pleasure flight from Hummel Field when his plane lost power.

When he tried to make an emergency landing, he struck a power line causing the plane to roll over and crash. Police say Kuhnert wasn't hurt in the crash.