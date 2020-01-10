Plane crashes in Middlesex County; pilot safe, uninjured

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia state police say the pilot of a plane that crashed in Middlesex County Thursday is safe and uninjured.
Authorities say the plane crashed in the 100 block of Willow Lane.
Investigators learned that 61-year-old Michael C. Kuhnert took off on a pleasure flight from Hummel Field when his plane lost power.
When he tried to make an emergency landing, he struck a power line causing the plane to roll over and crash. Police say Kuhnert wasn't hurt in the crash.
Authorities are still investigating. No other details have been released at this time.