VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — A 'plant pirate' was caught on camera swiping plants from homes in Chic's Beach, but police said that's not the only bizarre thing he stole.

"Yeah, it just makes you feel violated that somebody just feels like they can just walk up to your porch and take whatever they want," said Amy Bouchard, one victim's neighbor.

Police said it happened July 19th around 11 p.m. on Beaufort Avenue. The thief is seen in a surveillance video stealing two hanging potted plants and a potted palm tree.

"It wasn't like they were turning around and looking suspicious in any way," said Cathy Baber, a neighbor who watched the video. "They walked up like they felt they belonged there."

Although not caught on camera, police said the plant pirate came back and stole two garden gnomes.

The unusual crimes have left neighbors majorly confused.

"I don't know, maybe take it for quick money," said Baber. "I really don't know. I have no explanation."

Police said the man might have been with somebody else as he was a passenger in a pickup truck.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC