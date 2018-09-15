VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Hurricane Florence was on its way to Hampton Roads, and people were getting ready for its landfall. For Philip Unterreiner, preparing his house for the storm almost turned deadly.

"I thought we were going to get hit by the storm big time. So we were out picking up things, covering things up so it wouldn't blow around. I looked at this mower, and there was a different tarp over it and I wanted to use it,” said Unterreiner.

He spent Tuesday strapping down furniture and making sure his home was ready to go for Hurricane Florence. He went to take a tarp off of his lawnmower when he felt an enormous pain. He was struck by a venomous copperhead snake.

"I felt it right away, snap- it was just like a shock. When I saw the two bite marks bleeding, I knew this was not good. I thought immediately I was supposed to suck the venom out,” said Unterreiner.

Unterreiner's arm started swelling and stretching out and he knew he needed help. As he ran for his house he began screaming for his wife Cyndi who was a former EMT, and she called 911. Cyndi and firefighters went back outside to find and kill the snake while Unterreiner went to the hospital.

"They all kind of saw the head pop out, she said there it is, there it is. So, the three firemen came out here and they killed it,” said Unterreiner.

In the hospital, Unterreiner heard the news while anti-venom was pumped into his body.

"I heard it was a copperhead, I knew the venom was very poisonous. I heard it can kill people,” said Unterreiner.

After recovering in the hospital, he decided it was time to go home.

"They wanted me to stay, and I wanted to go home, so I just kind of told them I'm leaving and they said it's at your risk. I'll be a lot more careful. I'll be carrying a shovel, machete, and probably a shotgun,” said Unterreiner.

