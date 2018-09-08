GLOUCESTER CO., Va. (WVEC) — State Police released information regarding a tragic accident in Gloucester County on Wednesday.

Authorities say that a truck ran over a 5-year-old boy on private property just off George Washington Memorial Highway shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told officers were called to the 1200 block of George Washington Memorial Highway to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The accident took place on private property. We're told the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado backed up in a driveway, when it ran over the child.

Medics rushed the child to Walter Reed Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Family members have been notified.

No other details have been released at this time, including if charges are pending.

