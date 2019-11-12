NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was arrested on Monday for threatening to harm Governor Ralph Northam and threatening to burn his home.

The Newport News Police Department was informed about a man who made the threats. Police learned it was 34-year-old Cody Lee Lahocki of the first block of Meadow Creek Drive in Newport News.

After investigating further, police took Lahocki into custody and charged him with one felony count of threats to bomb/burn.

