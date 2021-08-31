Hampton Roads police departments looking for volunteer chaplains

Right now in the Newport News Police Department, they have eight volunteer chaplains. The department said they are working to triple that number.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We’ve told you about police officer shortages across Hampton Roads, but there’s another role that needs filling in many of those same departments.

Chaplains.

They’re the ones who comfort victims, families and officers after a traumatic event or just lend a listening ear.

With so many shootings across Hampton Roads this summer, families and victims are feeling the emotional toll.

"It’s very sad. It’s very saddening to see not only homicides rising, but the age of the participant, the criminals who are committing these crimes is getting younger and younger," said Monica White, Community Programs Coordinator for the Newport News Police Department.

But police chaplains are ready to answer the call.

"We can be helpful just by being present with the victim and being somebody who can allow them to process emotionally, verbally, quietly," says Newport News Chaplain Ben Rothwell.

He's volunteered with the Newport News Police Department for the last two and a half years and he said it’s not just the families he helps.

It’s also the officers.

"People realize that officers, who maybe people think just look at this as another stat on another sheet, are actually moved by and hurt by and feel the weight of what’s happening in our city."

He said a lot of this role is about listening.

"They’re not looking for anything as far as advice or next steps or, ‘Hey hang in there buddy,’ they’re just looking for somebody that recognizes how hard it can be."

White, who oversees the chaplains, said they only have eight volunteers right now.

She said they would like to triple that number. White said they had a lot leave or retire in the last year after serving for close to 20 years.

"Our city is large and what we don’t want to do is burn out the eight that we do have. So, the more that we have, the more we can kind of spread them out throughout the city and not call on the same chaplains over and over and over and over again."

Calls can come in at any hour and White said they are looking for people who will be there when families or officers need them.

White added that this role is not just about answering the call after a violent event.

Chaplains are also part of positive moments too, like community events, benedictions and ride-alongs.

Rothwell said this is just one small way he is able to give back to his community and he’s urging others to come out and do the same.

"I have three daughters that I’m raising in Newport News and I want... I’m getting emotional… I want to know that what I do and the way that I commit my life to do it helps make this place something that they can be proud of, that they want the best for."