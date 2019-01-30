BRUNSWICK, Va. — A boy from New York has died after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Sussex County Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the Sussex Sheriff's Department began a vehicle pursuit around 6:44 a.m. A 2015 Toyota Tundra was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 602.

The driver went into a curve, lost control, and ran off the road, hitting a tree. The driver, who police said is a juvenile, died upon impact.

Troopers are currently working to notify the boy's family. The accident remains under investigation.