Police chase on I-264, through Downtown Tunnel ends after car hits several vehicles

Someone led officers on a chase that started a stretch of I-264 and into the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police have taken one person into custody who led them on a chase from I-264 and into the Downtown Tunnel.

The pursuit started just before 5:30 p.m. Monday when a state trooper called dispatchers about a car that refused to stop.

The trooper began to chase the vehicle on I-264 westbound and through the Downtown Tunnel.

Police say the pursuit came to an abrupt end when the suspect vehicle crashed into several other cars near Tidewater Drive and Cromwell Drive.

The driver was taken into custody, but officers haven't revealed if the individual faces any charges or if anyone was hurt.