Police: Child in Virginia Beach critically injured playing with gun

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A young child was critically injured Saturday afternoon when he found a loaded gun in a home and accidentally shot himself while playing with it.

According to a police department spokesperson, this was reported at around 3:45 p.m. It happened in the 1500 Block of Chase Arbor Common.

The child is suffering from life threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital, according to the spokesperson. They went on to say "life saving efforts are in progress."