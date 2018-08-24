NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two groups in Newport News are working to address the opioid crisis and help bring awareness to opioid-related overdoses in the city.

Thursday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, officers, and representatives from both the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton-Newport Community Services board were out in Downtown Newport News to bring awareness to the opioid-related overdoses in Newport News.

They were passing out flyers and interacting with people in the community.

There have been 79 overdoses in Newport News this year. Of those 79, there have been 22 deaths.

In the Denbigh area of the city, the health care ministry at First Baptist Church Denbigh held an opioid crisis forum to get their congregation more involved, and more educated about the growing epidemic.

Jocelyn Gregory is the chair of the ministry. She said they invited several health professionals hoping people left more knowledgeable and informed.

