NORFOLK, Va. — If you saw a huge police presence at Norfolk International Airport Friday night, officers weren't responding to a crime.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were escorting the body of a former deputy who used to work for the Norfolk Sheriff's Office to a local funeral home.

Officer Wolf Valmond was shot and killed after an argument escalated at a Georgia bar. Valmond was shot twice before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested and charged with murder in Officer Valmond's death.

There's no word yet on funeral arrangements for Mr. Valmond.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office released a statement following Valmond's death:

"The men and women of the Norfolk Sheriff's Office are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Wolf Valmond. Wolf was a dedicated deputy who served the Norfolk Sheriff's Office from July 2011-January 2015 before joining the Norfolk Police Department.

He will be remembered for his charisma, his warmth, and his dedication to a greater calling. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time and pray for swift justice.

Wolf's infectious personality touched many still working at NSO. As such, we've made our Critical Incident Stress Management Team available for deputies and staff who may wish to seek their support."

The Norfolk Police Department also released a statement:

The Norfolk Police Department is deeply saddened by the death of former Officer Wolf Valmond. Wolf joined the Norfolk Police Department in 2015 and left in October 2019 to pursue a career with U. S. Customs and Border Protection.

During his career with the Norfolk Police Department, Wolf was assigned to the public housing communities in the First Patrol Division. For those that had the pleasure of working closely with Wolf, you can’t help but remember his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to serve and support the citizens of Norfolk.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wolf’s wife, daughter, and family as they mourn this sudden and tragic loss.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also released the following statement about Valmond's death:

“Early Sunday, December 15 a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations trainee was shot and killed in an incident that occurred in Saint Simons, GA. Wolf Valmond, 37 years old and assigned to the Baltimore Field Office, joined CBP last month and was a trainee at the CBP Field Operations Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time.”