Police find missing NC mom's body after boyfriend charged with murder

The Apex Police Department said Emily Montgomery’s body was found Saturday in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have found the body of a 26-year-old woman whose boyfriend was charged earlier this month with killing her. 

The Apex Police Department said Emily Montgomery’s body was found Saturday in Raleigh. The News & Observer reports that 29-year-old Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery’s death. 

Montgomery was a single mother who lived in Apex, a town in Wake County. She was reported missing after her family hadn’t seen or heard from her since the night before Thanksgiving. 

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, Montgomery leaves behind a 5-year-old son. 

