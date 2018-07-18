CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed at a pub in Chesapeake Wednesday morning, police said.

Police identified the victim as Hector Clemente from Chesapeake.

The suspect in the fatal shooting is 33-year-old Eric Joseph Bachmeier from Virginia Beach, Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said.

Bachmeier was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A witness told police that the victim and suspect got into a fight at Kelly's Tavern on Greenbrier Parkway.

It happened shortly after the bar was supposed to close at 2 a.m.

Police said that during the altercation, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim.

According to Chesapeake Police, Clemente died at Kelly's Tavern.

© 2018 WVEC