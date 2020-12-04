Police identify person killed in Norfolk triple shooting; man in hospital charged

The victim is identified as Alonzo Roane, 19, of Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police identified the man killed in a triple shooting on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. Police received a call at around 8:15 p.m.

Police say Roane was found dead at the scene, another man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A third man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say 21-year-old Solomon J. Miller of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Miller is currently being treated for his injuries at the hospital.