x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Police identify person killed in Norfolk triple shooting; man in hospital charged

The victim is identified as Alonzo Roane, 19, of Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police identified the man killed in a triple shooting on Saturday night.

The victim is identified as Alonzo Roane, 19, of Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. Police received a call at around 8:15 p.m. 

Police say Roane was found dead at the scene, another man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A third man has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say 21-year-old Solomon J. Miller of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm. 

Miller is currently being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: Ocean View shooting leaves woman in critical condition

RELATED: Police: One person dead in shooting in Portsmouth

RELATED: Police looking for drivers of two cars who may know about Portsmouth homicide