HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A man died at Phoebus Auction Gallery Tuesday afternoon after a gun went off inside the business on East Mellen Street.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 2:45 p.m. When police got to the auction house, they found that an employee had been shot. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Courtney Dewayne Thomas.

Detectives said his coworker was handling a gun when it went off. They were looking into the specific chain of events that led up to the deadly shooting.

Thomas' friend all described Thomas as a good guy. He was into video and card games. Thomas spent many Saturdays at Atomic Comics with a group of friends.

Sonja Lopez is the co-owner of Kiss My Demin, just right across the street. She knows Thomas and the other employee because she said they both helped her move things.

“It breaks my heart because I know it was an accident, and I grieve for both parties,” Lopez said.

According to Phoebus Auction Gallery's Facebook page, it auctions off guns. Police haven’t said if one of those guns may have been involved.

Officers haven’t charged Thomas’ coworker. The investigation is still actively being investigated.

