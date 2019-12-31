NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Investigators say a man died after he ran off the highway and struck a tractor-trailer head-on late Monday night.

State Police tell us the crash happened a little before 10:15 p.m. on Route 13 northbound, near Brickhouse Drive.

We're told the victim, 50-year-old John S. Webb, was traveling south on Route 13 when he ran off the road, hit the median, then struck a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of Route 13.

Mr. Webb was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and police don't believe alcohol was a contributing factor. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

