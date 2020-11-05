x
Police investigating shooting death at Virginia Beach Econo Lodge

Sunday night, police responded to a call about a gunshot victim, and found a person dead in one of the hotel rooms.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said Monday morning that they are still in the early stages of investigating a shooting death that happened last night at the Econo Lodge on Northampton Boulevard.

According to a release, police responded to a call about a person who had been shot at the hotel Sunday night around 10:20 p.m. 

When they got to the scene, investigators found a dead person, alone, in one of the hotel rooms. Police have not said whether or not they suspect foul play was a factor.

Police are investigating the death and said no other information was available by Monday morning.

