Police: Man stabbed near North Military Hwy. in Norfolk

Police say someone was stabbed near a set of shops and restaurants on Hoggard Road off North Military Hwy.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a late-night stabbing that took place near a set of shops not far from Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

Dispatchers sent officers to the 5700 block of Hoggard Road off North Military Highway at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday after learning someone was stabbed there.

Medics were sent to the scene as well. They treated a man at the scene then rushed him to a nearby hospital. There's no word right now on how severe his injuries are.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or what led up to the incident.