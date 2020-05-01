VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crash in Virginia Beach sent two people, including a Virginia Beach police officer, to the hospital late Saturday night.

Police tell us the crash happened at First Colonial Road and Republic Road just before 11:40 p.m.

Two marked Virginia Beach squad cars were stopped behind a car in one northbound lane of First Colonial Road. The emergency lights on both cars were activated as they waited on a tow truck to arrive.

One of the cars attempted to pull into a lane next to it when it was struck by another car that was also traveling on First Colonial Road.

Both drivers of the police car and the other car were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time, but the crash is being investigated by members of Special Operations.

