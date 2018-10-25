NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Most police departments in Hampton Roads are struggling to hire and maintain a full staff of officers.

"When I started, people walked into this field, and it was something they wanted to do for 25 years," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. "Now, I'm not sure that is the same."

The Hampton Police Division is the only agency in Hampton Roads' seven major cities that doesn't have an officer shortage. The Norfolk Police Department says it has 71 vacancies, and the Virginia Beach Police Department reports 50. Chesapeake has a shortage of 33 officers. Portsmouth has a shortage of 26. Newport News is short 21 officers, and Suffolk has 11 officer vacancies.

Drew said police departments aren't able to hire and train quality officers to make up for the ones who are retiring or leaving law enforcement. He added that the public expects more from police officers today.

"With the new things that we want to train on -- technology, deconfliction, anti-bias training -- it's a lot," he said.

Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright said the strain on officers goes beyond training. He told 13News Now negative stories about police nationwide has increased public scrutiny, and it's not hard to see its effects on recruitment.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"It's problematic for law enforcement," Wright explained. "We all get painted with the same brush."

Wright said some officers are retiring at the first available opportunity because of the scrutiny. Drew told 13News Now that even though departments are looking to fill a full staff of sworn officers, he can't let his standard for quality slip.

"I don't want individuals to just come and fill a seat in the academy," Drew stated. "There are strict requirements, and we're keeping those requirements."

Wright said it's tough when the community asks departments for more police officers when the departments can't fill the current allotment city governments provide. He said unless standards are lowered, the expectations for a safe city may need to change.

"[We need to] understand what the community's expectations are, and they need to understand what our capabilities are...sometimes they do not necessarily match," Wright said.

The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program says the national average is 2.4 police officers per every 1,000 people. The Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Suffolk and Virginia Beach police departments are below that average. The Norfolk and Portsmouth police departments have more officers than the national average.

Hampton Roads Police Officer Numbers by 13News Now on Scribd

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC