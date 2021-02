Units are working to resolve the situation in the 100 block of Sandpiper Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to resolve a barricade incident at a home in Portsmouth.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, units were called to the 100 block of Sandpiper Drive. That's in the Shea Terrace community.

There aren't many details at this time about the situation, but a police spokesperson told us the scene is still very active as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.