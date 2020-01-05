Police: Poquoson woman missing for over a month

37-year-old Angelia Marie Vasquez was last seen in the area of her home in the 1000 block of Poquoson Avenue back on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

POQUOSON, Va. — The Poquoson Police Department is asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

37-year-old Angelia Marie Vasquez was last seen in the area of her home in the 1000 block of Poquoson Avenue back on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Her family says they haven't seen her since and reported her missing to police.

No clothing description is available.