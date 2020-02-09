Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Suffolk

Police say a man followed a woman when she left a convenience store. He sexually assaulted her, then tried to steal her groceries, according to police.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are working to track down and identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking home from a convenience store.

The incident happened in the 100 block of South 4th Street just after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to investigators, the woman was walking home from a convenience store when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her. Police say he also tried to steal groceries she bought at the store. He ran away right after.

Authorities learned that the man was inside the store at the same time as the victim and followed her as she left.