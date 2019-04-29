YORKTOWN, Va. — Detectives are asking for your help to identify two people who are suspected of multiple larcenies at ABC stores in the York-Poquoson area.

Surveillance images of the man and woman came from the ABC store located at 5226 George Washington Memorial Highway and were taken on April 12. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the pair is believed to have committed several other larcenies as well.

If you can identify either suspect, please call the sheriff's office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please refer to report number 1901384.