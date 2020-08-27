Police searching for suspects in home invasion in Isle of Wight

A man stormed into a home with a shotgun, bound the homeowner's hands and demanded money. He stole the homeowner's car too, which deputies ended up finding later.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Deputies are working to track down three men who they say are connected to a home invasion in Isle of Wight.

Authorities say it all went down at a home in the 15000 block of New Town Haven Lane at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw three white men in their 20s with tattoos on their arms and necks driving around the area in a dark-colored SUV. Surveillance images of that SUV were released by the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

While two of the men drove up and down the New Town Haven Lane, one of the men who was armed with a shotgun got out of the car forced his way into a home. He restrained one of the homeowners and demanded money. Another homeowner was able to escape the situation and run to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Multiple deputies responded to the call and Smithfield police assisted in the response, as well.

When deputies finally arrived at the scene, the intruder was gone along with the homeowner's car. However, deputies recovered the car a few miles away.