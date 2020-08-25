x
Police work to identify potential suspects in Suffolk shooting incident

Investigators say someone shot at a car, damaging the windshield, and a home on Kirby Avenue.
Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk police reached out to the public on Tuesday for help in identifying some people who were allegedly involved in a shooting last week.

The incident took place near the 500 block of South Main Street on Aug. 20.

Officers were called to that location around 3:20 p.m. that afternoon.

Investigators said someone shot at a home in the 100 block of Kirby Avenue and also fired at a car, damaging the windshield. 

Police say no one was injured. They're still investigating the incident. Images that police released show two people in a black truck.

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the people who were reportedly involved is asked to call Suffolk Police.

Credit: Suffolk Police

