Police work to identify potential suspects in Suffolk shooting incident

Suffolk police reached out to the public on Tuesday for help in identifying some people who were allegedly involved in a shooting last week.

The incident took place near the 500 block of South Main Street on Aug. 20.

Officers were called to that location around 3:20 p.m. that afternoon.

Investigators said someone shot at a home in the 100 block of Kirby Avenue and also fired at a car, damaging the windshield.

Police say no one was injured. They're still investigating the incident. Images that police released show two people in a black truck.