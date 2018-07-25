CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — The Saltwater Cowboys will swim the ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

The ponies will swim across the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island.

The ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, just south of Veterans Memorial Park. If you wish to watch the ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, be aware this is marshland and space is limited. No seating is provided.

The swim takes place at "slack tide,” expected this year from 8-10 a.m.

The ponies will now rest until the parade kicks off.

