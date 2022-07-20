88 pets including dogs, cats, hamsters and a guinea pig seized from 2 Poquoson homes

A spokeswoman said the officers took in 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters and one guinea pig. She didn't specify how many animals came from each home.

POQUOSON, Va. — Newport News Animal Welfare officers seized 88 animals from two homes in Poquoson on Wednesday, after allegedly finding them in unsanitary living conditions.

Poquoson doesn't have its own animal welfare department, so the two cities collaborate.

Kim Lee, a spokeswoman for Newport News, said the officers took in 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters and one guinea pig. She didn't say how many animals came from each of the homes.

Lee said the owners of these animals are expected to face charges.

Many of the pets had medical issues, she said, and it was apparent they weren't getting veterinary care.

These pets won't be going up for adoption because the owners didn't surrender them. Right now, they're on a "seizure hold" where city employees can care for them.