Portsmouth, Va. (WVEC) — A Portsmouth swim coach and an aquatic team will be able to continue to lease a pool off Portsmouth Boulevard after a zoning decision Wednesday night.

The Portsmouth Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously denied a variance to allow a company to build a multi-level storage facility at 5905 Portsmouth Blvd.

Board members said the city traditionally only approves single-level storage facilities. A few people, including city councilman Bill Moody, spoke in opposition to the project at the meeting. They cited a negative effect on the surrounding neighborhood and the dislocation of the aquatic center.

East Coast Aquatic coach Art Anthony said many kids practice and swim at the pool and it would be tough to lose the space.

While working in the neighborhood surrounding the pool, James Sherman said a storage facility wouldn't compensate for the benefits an aquatic center provides the community.

"I feel it's a bad idea at least right now," Sherman said. "If there are 100 kids that use it, those are 100 kids off the street that have something to do for the summer."

Moving forward, Anthony and East Coast Aquatic have more time to decide whether to keep leasing the space or find another solution.

© 2018 WVEC