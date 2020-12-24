Local activists gather in Portsmouth to speak out against gun violence

Just this week, three children were victims in two separate shootings in Portsmouth. In one of the shootings, a 13-year-old boy was shot to death.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Community activists came together Thursday in Portsmouth to make a stand against gun violence.

Just this week, three children were victims in two separate shootings in the city. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was hurt after someone shot them on Rutter Street on Sunday. Two days later, a seven-year-old girl and a man were both injured in a shooting on Truxton Avenue.

On Wednesday, Portsmouth Interim City Manager LaVoris Pace and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Scott Burke released a video asking the community for any information that could help police get to the bottom of these shootings, especially since children were involved.

On Christmas Eve, members of activist group Stop the Violence 757 gathered to discuss gun violence plaguing Portsmouth and other cities around Hampton Roads.

In November, Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales pledged to advocate for more programs aimed at curbing gun violence after three people had been shot in one night, including an 18-year-old man who had been shot to death while he was driving.

Police haven't identified suspects or made arrests in any of these cases.

