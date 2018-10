PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the 1000 block of High Street, near Effingham Street.

Police Communications received a 911 call at 5:19 p.m. of an unresponsive adult male.

Detectives have not identified the male at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

