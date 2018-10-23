PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Detectives from Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit are requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Keasya Waits, 15, was last seen on October 22, 2018. She is described as a black female with clack hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description available.

According to detectives, Waits was last seen in the 1900 block of Atlanta Avenue.

If you have seen the 15-year-old or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

