Portsmouth Fire Chief announces July retirement

Chief James Hoffler, who has worked for the Portsmouth Fire Department since 1979, plans to retire on July 1.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire Chief James Hoffler plans to wrap up a 41-year career with the Fire Department on July 1.

According to a release from the city, he's a two-time recipient of the Firefighter of the Year award for his city, and he has twice received the Gold Medal of Valor.

As a chief, Hoffler fought to recognize the risks of cancer among firefighters, pushed for new heart monitors and CPR techniques for first responders, acquired ballistic vests for his workers and helped modernize Department response vehicles, among other initiatives.

Now, he's off to calmer adventures.