Portsmouth health officials pulled a restaurant's permit for violating safety regulations

Rick's Frozen Custard was forced to close after health officials saw an employee without a mask and a lack of social distancing between customers. It has reopened.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s a go-to place for a sweet treat in Portsmouth.

Rick’s Frozen is typically bustling with customers, but Thursday evening, the Portsmouth Health Department forced its doors to close.

Health officials stopped by in the evening for an inspection.

Dr. Lauren James, the Director of the Portsmouth Health Department, said health inspectors noticed a couple of COVID-19 safety violations at the business. An employee was not wearing a mask and there was a lack of social distancing between customers.

“This is a wonderful restaurant. They were very agreeable, but we did have to pull their permit," said James.

On Friday morning, health inspectors stopped by again and gave owner Rick Pennington the green light to reopen. James said the business solved the issues overnight.

Off-camera, Penning said he felt the closure was government overreach. He said the violations were minor and that the enforcement was blown out of proportion.

James disagreed. She said the business had a violation prior to Thursday.

“If this had been the first time, it would have started with education, but it was not the first time,” said James. “We are completely confident that they will stay in compliance at this point.”

During an interview with 13News Now Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said health officials are doubling down on enforcement.

“As your viewers probably know, several restaurants in Virginia Beach, in Norfolk, and one last night in Portsmouth have lost their licenses. We’re taking this seriously and I’m asking folks in Virginia and Hampton Roads to take this seriously as well,” said Northam.

Several restaurant owners in Portsmouth’s Olde Towne neighborhood said health officials have dropped by for inspections this week. The owner of Baron's Pub & Restaurant said health officials visited his restaurant Wednesday and there weren't any issues.

James said Rick’s Frozen Custard is only the second restaurant to have lost its permit. A previous case at another business happened months ago.