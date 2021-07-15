Portsmouth firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home

x
Firefighters called a second alarm while at the scene in order for more assistance.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Around 9 a.m, Portsmouth Emergency Communications got a call for a fire in the 600 block of South Street in Portsmouth. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a multi-family home and the structure next door consumed by heavy fire.

Those working the fire called a second alarm for additional help. According to a news release, teams battled the fire both inside and outside of the structure. 

A dog was rescued from one of the structures and reunited with its owners. At the time of the news release, no injuries were reported. 

One firefighter is being treated for heat-related illness. 

According to the city of Portsmouth, more details will be released as they become available. 

