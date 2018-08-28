PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — As times change, everyone is looking for newer and faster internet options.

The City of Portsmouth currently gets its internet from Cox Communications, but it's looking to switch to a municipal fiber network. Portsmouth City Council is looking to pick a new plan, and City Chief Information Officer Daniel Jones said it’s a need.

"Talking about living in a digital age and functioning in a digital age, being able to transmit data and have that connectivity anywhere is a key success driver in everything that we do,” said Jones.

The project will cost around $9 million and is slated to take about five years to build. However, Jones said it will all be worth it.

"A municipal fiber network is a community infrastructure that is underground that would connect municipal facilities for data transmission. In the long run, this will save the city upwards of about half a million dollars a year,” said Jones.

Jones said this means faster and stronger internet that can move larger amounts of data at one time. It won’t just be for hospitals, schools, and libraries. According to Jones, members of the public will be able to use it too. The goal of the municipal fiber network is to bring in business.

"This same infrastructure will be extending to Portsmouth Connect WIFI to parks and downtown areas. Businesses choose to locate to a region, it's not so much the location now that they consider as the connectivity,” said Jones.

City Council is invited to see the six potential network proposals at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at city council in Portsmouth.

© 2018 WVEC