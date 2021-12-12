Portsmouth man dies in car crash entering I-64 westbound

The crash happened on the Indian River Road entrance ramp to I-64 westbound around 1:40 a.m.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the scene of a fatal car crash in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened on the Indian River Road entrance ramp to I-64 westbound around 1:40 a.m.

When police responded, they found a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox in the embankment. The driver, who was the only person in the car, had died from his injuries.

He's been identified as Marcus Jamaal Wilder, 32, of Portsmouth. His family has been notified.

An initial investigation revealed that Wilder had been speeding when he went to take the entrance ramp and ran off the roadway and hit a tree.