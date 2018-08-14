Portsmouth, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth fire officials said an electrical short next to "flammable materials and liquids" started a dangerous fire at the NAPA Autocare Center on Airline Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

John Marshall called for a ride to the shop as soon as he heard about the fire, knowing that his car was set to be serviced today.

"That Uber ride was probably one of the most stressful situations I've ever been in," Marshall said. "I was thinking, 'God, don't let my car be inside the shop on one of the lifts.'"

Marshall's red sports car was safe. It was parked out back, still just feet away from the fire.

"My first reaction was relief when I saw that my car wasn't in the shop, but then I just felt so bad about what had happened," Marshall said.

The auto shop's owner was shaken up while looking at the damage inside his shop for the first time Tuesday afternoon. He said he wasn't ready to talk about what happened.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Captain Justin Arnold said 40 firefighters responded to the fire. Arnold added that high heat and poor visibility forced the firefighters to spray water into the auto shop from outside, defensive positions.

Marshall said he's glad no one was hurt.

"I guess I'm just going to go home really thankful that I have God and time on my side," he said. "Because my car was literally going to be the next one in the shop."

