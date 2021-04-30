Hampton Roads firefighters battle Friday night residential fires

Portsmouth firefighters battled a two-story apartment fire, while crews in Newport News took on a house fire.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads firefighters -- both on the southside and on the peninsula -- were busy Friday night following a pair of residential fires.

The first fire was reported around 9:41 p.m. in Portsmouth. Crews were called to a two-story apartment fire in the Port Norfolk section of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the second-floor windows as well as the front of the building. The fire was quickly brought under control and crews remained on scene to put out any hot spots.

Meanwhile in Newport News, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 700 block of 17th Street shortly after 10 p.m. The fire department tweeted a photo that showed the building was severely damaged. Neighboring Hampton fire units assisted Newport News in combatting the fire.

Officials at both scenes say everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.