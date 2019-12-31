PORTSMOUTH, Va. — At 82 years old, Robert Triplett is still getting around and trying to make a difference in his community.

Years ago, he lost both of his legs to an infection. Even then, he’s determined to keep going. For forty years he has sold Bob’s Roasted Peanuts in Portsmouth. They call him “the Peanut Man”

With every single bag he sells, the money goes toward the Otis & Ricky scholarship fund, which honors his late friend and his son Ricky King. King died of a brain aneurism back in 2002.

Every Saturday, Triplett sells the peanuts at the Olde Towne Farmer’s Market in Portsmouth. This school year, he hopes to raise $5,000 to help underprivileged students with college scholarships.

“I just got tired of people complaining about how bad things were in Portsmouth,” said Triplett.

“About not having an opportunity to do this or that, I said well, ‘You’re sitting around all day doing nothing. So, we just need to get up.”

So every week, the double-amputee hits the streets, moving so fast, it’s hard to keep up with him.

Triplett takes two buses to get to Norfolk, where he picks up the bags of roasted peanuts he sells.

The entire trip can take up to three hours on some days.

Triplett said it’s his way of showing people that despite the obstacles, everyone is capable of contributing to their community.

“I’m trying to encourage people, to get them to make a contribution, cause most of us haven’t done anything in life but take things,” said Triplett.

“We haven’t given anything back and I think we need to look at that situation differently.”

His inspiration to sell peanuts started decades ago when he learned about the legacy of George Washington Carver, who taught poor farmers all about cultivating peanuts-as a way of feeding themselves and becoming economically secure.

In that same way, Triplett is now helping others overcome barriers to attend college.

“I honestly believe that we were put on this earth for a purpose and most of us may not realize it, but I think it’s to serve our fellow man and do what we can do make our community better,” said Triplett.

Triplett said he goes to the farmer’s market every single Saturday. He loads a table behind his back, then lifts a box of bagged peanuts onto the footrest on his wheelchair. He goes through the weekly routine by himself every week.

“I look forward to it every Saturday. I go to bed early every Friday to make sure I get up on time to go to the market,” said Triplett.

The Farmers Market is held every Saturday from May 4 through October 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the corner of High & Court.

