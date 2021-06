Police say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd. Sunday evening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Police say they responded to a call about a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd. at around 8:05 p.m.

Police found a female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, and her condition is unknown.

At 8:21 p.m., police say an adult male walked into a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.