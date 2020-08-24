Portsmouth police investigating two Sunday night shooting incidents

Police learned two men were shot late Sunday night. One of them was seriously injured. Now, they're trying to learn more about what happened in both cases.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are working to learn more about two separate incidents that happened Sunday night and sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they were notified about the first incident at 9:30 p.m. that evening. Dispatchers got a shots fired call from the 900 block of Randolph Street. That's right off of Effingham Street.

A little later, investigators learned a man was at the hospital. He had been shot in his lower body, but his injury isn't life-threatening.

The second incident happened two hours later. It was around 11:30 p.m. that dispatchers got a call about a man who had walked into a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities are still trying to determine where that man was shot. They haven't identified any suspects in either case.