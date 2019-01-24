PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Young Peoples Guild is offering a parade in Portsmouth on Feb. 16 to explore new trails of historical African Americans.

Each year, the trail begins at historical landmarks or institutions. In 2018, the event trail began at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The sidewalk parade this year will start at the first Formal house for African Americans on High Street. During the trail at each stop, a narrator will speak about the business or organization. Business owners or a family member will expound on their place.

One of the important things about the sidewalk trail is that all participates dress like someone locale, city, state or national that have contributed a part of History.

Tickets for individuals is $10, but groups of 10 or more are only $50. Guests will line up at 636 High Street at 10 a.m.

The purpose of the parade is to bring awareness to the city. Once the parade ends at the Portsmouth Neighborhood Facility, local leaders will give a presentation.

To learn more, contact the Young Peoples Guild at (757) 935-5376.